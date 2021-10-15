Five individuals highlight a lengthy list of indictments filed by the Allen County Grand Jury.
Cornelius Ware Jr. was indicted on a charge of rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual battery. The alleged incident occurred on or about September 2nd of 2020 on an individual that was not the spouse of Ware.
Johnny Thomason was indicted on three counts of rape, all felonies of the first degree, four counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, importuning, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The charges stem from multiple time periods in the past few years, with two of the rape charges occurring from June of 2016 to June of 2017, and one rape charge as well as the other charges occurring from November 2019 to December 2020.
An indictment was also filed against Jarrod L. Bradford who is facing one charge of felonious assault, a felony of the 2nd degree. The indictment says that in August of 2021, Bradford attempted to cause physical harm to another by the use of a handgun. The felonious assault charge has a three-year firearm specification attached to it.
DeMarco Morris was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. All counts have a three-year firearm specification attached to them. Morris is accused of causing the death of Davion Latson on September 5th, 2021 in the 100 block of Perry street. Latson was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound after he was involved in a rollover crash. he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The final indictment was filed against Ronald S. Dillingham, who was indicted on three charges, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and rape. The grand jury stated that his case will be continued.