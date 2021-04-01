Flag raising ceremony for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 1st marks the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Allen County Children Services started it with a special ceremony.
The agency invited local law enforcement to the 2021 Flag Raising Ceremony to recognize their work in fighting against child abuse and neglect. The flags were presented by Arionna Finch and Avionna Robertson. The Children's Memorial Flag flies to represent the youth lost to violence. The Executive Director of Allen County Children Services, Sarah Newland, says they investigated 850 cases of child abuse and neglect last year and want to use April to keep it from happening again.
“We want to raise awareness that everyone can be an everyday hero in the fight to prevent child abuse and neglect, just like law enforcement," Newland says. "Not only do they respond 24/7 to emergency calls, but they also are those trusted figures in our community, in our schools, in our neighborhoods where children feel safe going to talk to if something is wrong.”
“Children are our most vulnerable in this society and we’ve taken oaths to protect them and we’re going to do everything that we can to support agencies like this during this time," explains Lieutenant Tim Grigsby with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post. "Some of the things that we see happen to children are just devastating. So, anything that we can do to prevent those type of things from happening, we’re on board with.”
If you suspect child abuse or neglect in your community, it can be reported by calling the Allen County Children Services office at 419-227-8590. If it is an emergency, the agency recommends calling the Sheriff's office at 419-227-3535.
April 14th is Wear Blue Day, and Allen County Children Services is asking the public to email pictures of them wearing blue to raise awareness at ALLEN-CSB@jfs.ohio.gov. The best photo will be chosen at the end of the month.