A district wide food drive was held on Thursday in order to aid the West Ohio Food Bank.
Food drive drop off stations were held on Thursday at four Shawnee Schools - Elmwood, Maplewood, Shawnee Middle, and Shawnee High School. At the High School, a table was set up outside the Bath-Shawnee Soccer game.
Organizers for the event state that they wanted to hold a food drive in order to give back to the community that has supported them during this difficult time.
"It's an opportunity for us to give back to our community," said Ryan Quatman, Shawnee Boy's Soccer Coach. "We are part of this community and their are people who are in need. If there is a need, and we can fill it, then we want to do that for our community."
The West Ohio Food Bank serves Allen, Auglaize, Shelby, Putnam, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, and Seneca counties.