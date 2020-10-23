FOP drive-thru dinner aims to help local community

The Fraternal Order of Police held a Barbecue dinner in Lima on Friday.
Fat Kid BBQ provided the pulled pork dinners. Residents lined up their cars at the parking lot of 750 West Robb Avenue, where they then paid for a barbecue meal to go, while staying in their vehicles.
The drive-thru event started at 3:00 PM, however, cars began lining up as early as 2:30 PM.
Due to the pandemic, the fraternal order had to cancel their annual pancake day that usually takes place at this time. In order to still raise money for future events, they decided that a drive-thru pick up was the best next option.
600 meals were available, with members of the Fraternal Order of Police taking orders and serving anyone who participated in the drive-thru.
"What they are doing here today is serving the public again," said Randal Kohli, campaign manager for the lodge. "We think that is an important part of serving the community... to make things happen to make sure they keep proceeding on."
Funds raised during the event go towards operational costs and community projects.