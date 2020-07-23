The Salvation Army brought out the Red Kettles for Christmas in July and these sisters were spotted spreading holiday cheer at Kewpee.
It’s arguably the Salvation Army’s most recognizable fundraiser: the red kettles and bell ringers. Elaine Wehri and Turtle Eickholt practically put on a whole concert for the people waiting in line in the drive-thru, busting out holiday songs that we haven’t heard in months.
This is the fourth year they have volunteered with the Salvation Army, and they say they do it for the smiles.
“Ever since we were kids, we’re sisters like I said, our first love is music. Our mom taught us how to sing and dance. She's the dancer. I'm just a player, I can play the accordion I’ve been playing since I was 5 years old, and I love it, just love to see the people smile.” says Elaine Wehri.
The duo was out at Kewpee for several hours ringing in donations with their performances and says that donations are needed year-round for the salvation army. The Christmas in July campaign runs through July 31st.