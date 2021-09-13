Former Buckeye and NBA player discusses education with Lima Rotary

A former Ohio State basketball standout and NBA player speaks with the Lima Rotary about his work in education.
Jerry Lucas led the Buckeyes to a 1960 national championship before heading to the NBA, and he was the speaker at this week's Rotary Club meeting.
Lucas focused on his love of education and how he's helping children find new ways to learn, by giving them easy to remember phrases and images and linking them with concepts that children are learning in school.
"I've made everything that children need to learn that’s abstract and intangible, tangible - so it’s an image that they can see and they can’t forget," said Lucas. "It if I say zebra or giraffe or elephant, you’ll see a picture in your mind, but the abstract and intangible things which is just ink on a page for children, nothing comes to mind. I’ve given an identity to everything that they need to know."
He also discussed the Name, Image, and Likeness rule that just went into effect for Ohio college athletes.
"I think that it’s great; these kids are given an opportunity because their images are being used, and it’s great for them to make some money from it," said Lucas. "I hope it doesn’t become something that causes a problem in the recruiting stance, as in one school can say 'you can come here, we can get you $5 million' - I hope that doesn’t happen."
Lucas is partnering with the Rotary Club for a raffle of signed pictures of himself, Archie Griffin, and Jack Nicklaus. All those proceeds are going toward the Lima Rotary Club and Lucas's educational website. You can get tickets from any Lima Rotary Member.