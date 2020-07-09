The retirement for the former Ohio State University president will be short-lived as he is heading west to work for the University of California.
Doctor Michael Drake was named the next president of the university earlier this week. Drake served as president at OSU for 6 years and was officially retired from that role a week ago. Drake is the first black president at the University of California's 152-year history.
Doctor Kristina Johnson has taken over as the new president. Johnson served the State University of New York as their chancellor, she also was the undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama administration.