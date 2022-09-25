Lima, OH (WLIO) - September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month, and a local community center is trying raise just that for the Lima area.   This is the 2nd time that the Bradfield Community Center and the West Central Ohio Sickle Cell Coalition have hosted a forum to talk about the most prevalent rare disease that is hardly discussed, even between doctors and patients. 

“People don’t realize is that people can have the trait or people can have the disease and it has gone undiagnosed,” says Kesha Drake, the Dir. of Bradfield Community Center. 

