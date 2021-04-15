The Area Agency on Aging is working to do its part in fighting against drug and substance misuse in Ohio. Over 22,000 kits to use for safe drug disposal have been distributed to senior centers and aging councils around the state. 1,000 of them were allocated to Lima's Area Agency on Aging 3 seven county region. They include Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert Counties.
The drug disposal kits will guide users on how to get rid of unused or outdated medicines, especially opioids. The bags can hold pills, liquids, and patches, and are simple to use. These free kits are hoped to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs.
“Prescription drug use is on the rise use is on the rise with older adults, so it’s very important that they distribute those prescriptions properly," explains Jolene Molaski, the Marketing Coordinator of AAA3. "It was really important for us to be able to give those to the people that really need them, that way we can help prevent more prescriptions drug abuse.”
If you or your senior center is interested in receiving the kits, contact Allison Stehlik, the Vice President of Community Living Services for AAA3 at 419-222-7723.
The Association of Area Agencies on Aging has partnered with Recovery Ohio and the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Ohio on these efforts.