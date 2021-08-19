Free school backpacks available for Lima area students in need

A large number of backpacks are available for students in need.
A partnership between several different organizations has led to the gathering of 300 backpacks, filled with supplies for the school year.
Lima Chevrolet Cadillac, T&D Interiors, EZ Concrete Supply, and Walmart of Allentown Road have partnered with VideoBranch and Precision Advertising to gather the backpacks, all in order to help students and families that otherwise could not afford one, or the school supplies that can be found within.
The backpacks will be given away starting August 19th, 2021 through August 21st, 2021. Parents who need a backpack for their children will need to head to Lima Chevrolet Cadillac (2200 North Cable Road, Lima). Once there, they need to just inform one of the dealers that they need a backpack for their child. One will then be given free of charge.
A variety of backpacks are available while supplies last.