Free training being offered to help recognize depression signs in teens

Recognizing the signs of depression and despair could save the life of a struggling teen and a local agency is working to train people to see them.
Prevention Awareness Support Services, better known as “PASS”, is offering free youth mental health first aid training. The program is designed for anyone that associates with young people such as teachers, guardians, parents, and foster parents. The one day course will help you understand and recognize changes in a child’s behavior that may be leading to a mental health issue.
Prevention Specialist with PASS Janeece West has this to say, “For example, if a student drops soccer and picks up tennis, that’s something that’s typical for an adolescent. But if they drop soccer and they drop tennis and they don’t pick anything else up and they’re showing signs and symptoms of feeling worthless and depressed, all of that mixed in definitely can be an onset of a mental illness developing.”
West says that some teens may then turn to suicide as a solution to depression which is the 2nd leading cause of death in 15 to 24 years olds according to the National Center for Health Statistics. “PASS” will provide this free training on Monday, February 3rd at the Lima Public Library. You can sign up at mhfa.care under 'Trainings'.
Other dates/places available for training:
Youth Mental Health First Aid - Kenton - Feb. 1