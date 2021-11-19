Students were able to share a special Thanksgiving meal with school resource officers on Friday.
Freedom Elementary School organized the lunch between kindergarteners and officers in order to build positive relationships at an early age.
Different school resource officers from throughout the Lima City School District were on hand to have a meal with kindergarteners.
"It's very important in any community especially Lima city just so that we have a connection with kids," said Marissa Kennedy, a school resource officer. "It's actually really heartwarming because the kids here connect very well with us, an its lets them know that when they do grow up and they get out in the real world that we will make contact with people of authority, and have it that we are all human, we're all one in the same."