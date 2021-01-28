As part of their survey class, freshmen from The Ohio State University Lima in various majors participate in the school's Success Series. It gives them a chance to see how skills they learn in the classroom can be applied to careers right in their area. It also helps those undecided in their studies to create a path for the future.
On Thursday, students visited The Met and spoke to the owner about his journey to culinary success. Courtney Roeder, the Student Retention Coordinator at OSU Lima says its important for the students to stay involved with the off-campus community as well.
“It’s really important for us to start engaging students within the community, because when they’re coming to OSU Lima, they’re learning a lot about different skills and different things they can accomplish while being in college," says Roeder. "But this lets them see the things they can do once the graduate. Different types of jobs that they can do. Kind of just getting them involved in the community and showing the different things that Lima has to offer. So, it’s really important for us to engage with the community and the community to engage with students as well.”
The students have a few more installations in the series for the remainder of the semester, included a conversation with Playwright Ike Holter.