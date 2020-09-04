If you are going to travel this weekend you are going to see a lot of savings at the pump. GasBuddy is predicting that gas prices will average$2.19 across the United States. This is the lowest Labor Day gas price for travelers since 2004. Locally, there are many stations that under the two-dollar mark. Petroleum experts say the reason for the drop is because refineries are back to work after Hurricane Laura and this summer has been good at the pump. They say this has been the most stable and had the lowest gas prices between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 16 years. With refineries switching to the cheaper winter blend in the next couple of weeks, GasBuddy says the prices will continue to drop going into the fall. And with it being Labor Day, GasBuddy also looked at how many hours you need to work to pay for your yearly gas bill. For Ohio, it is 68 point nine hours. Nationwide the number of hours needed to fill up your vehicle this year fell 19% in 2020 from last year.