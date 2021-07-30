During the pandemic many lost their mainstream job, and some have turned to their side gig as a source of income. Outdoor markets like the newly formed One River Collective is a way that gig entrepreneurs can earn an income. What used to be a hobby or a way to make some disposable income has now become income needed to meet monthly bills. To make it with a gig job you need to be willing to work outside the box to be successful.
"You are directly responsible for your income. So, if you sit down and don't do anything, guess what? You're not making anything versus getting up, getting out in the community making your self-known. Shamelessly promoting yourself and others that are doing the same thing,” says Kelly Anderson of the One River Collective. “Get out there, that's how people are existing, surviving and paying the bills."
The One River Collective is open every Saturday through September at the LACNIP Resource Center at 1440 W. Spring St., Lima. If you have goods to sell or you are looking to support these businesses just call 419-236-7963, or show up the day of the event.