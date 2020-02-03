Councilman Glenn looking to make a difference for 6th Ward homeowners

Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn is kicking off a new program to help homeowners in the 6th Ward stay in their houses.
Glenn says “The Making the Good Project" is focused on making home repairs for those in the community who do not have insurance or the money to do so. Its goal is to increase the number of homeowners in the area as opposed to those renting. Glenn is still asking for volunteers and donations to make a difference in his ward.
“This project is going to last all year long,” says Lima’s 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn. “We have 12 more projects to work on, we are doing one at a time, this is our first one. We're kicking it off today and we just ask that all the companies to help out, the Lowe's, the Menards, different places. Hey, donate.”
Glenn says the project is inspired by President Barak Obama and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. It kicked off on February 3rd in honor of Black History Month. For more information, please feel free to contact Councilman Derry Glenn at (419) 905-9572.