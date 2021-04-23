Gov. candidate Nan Whaley talks to Lima community over coffee

The newly announced Democratic candidate running for governor made a pit-stop in Lima on Friday. 

Gov. candidate Nan Whaley talks to Lima community over coffee

After visiting multiple cities in the state to start her campaign, Nan Whaley made Lima her final destination for the day. People sipped coffee at the Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe, while being able to have open conversations with the candidate.

Gov. candidate Nan Whaley talks to Lima community over coffee

Whaley says that she's running for governor to give Ohio the representation they deserve in the state. She says, “I think Ohio deserves better and we’ve seen communities like Lima not have a real partner at the state because they have been more interested in their special interests and lining their pockets with political donations then really doing the work that our communities need.” 

Some of Whaley’s key concerns include making sure families are being paid affordable wages and improving education for underserved communities. For more information regarding Whaley’s campaign, head to nanwhaley.com.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.