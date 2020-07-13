Governmental contracts offer billions of dollars earmarked for small businesses

There are billions of dollars available for small businesses across the country and a program at Rhodes State College can help local business owners apply.
It has been around since 1986 but many small businesses aren’t aware that they may be able to get a government contract for their services. The Procurement Technical Assistance Center, known as PTAC, is part of the Workforce Development and Innovation Department at Rhodes.
The coordinator spoke to Lima Rotarians about how they will walk business owners through layers of applications and information that is needed in governmental contracting. The government buys pretty much anything and everything from the private sector and spends $128-billion annually with small businesses across the nation so why shouldn’t small businesses in Lima - Allen County benefit from it.
Coordinator of PTAC Kent Kahn explains, “I want some of those federal dollars coming to Lima and Allen County. It helps the economy, it helps people keep their jobs, it brings new employment. There’s just great opportunity out there and not enough businesses in Allen County are aware of that opportunity and it’s not easy work. It’s hard work but it can be very rewarding. Especially when it comes to the bottom line.
In 2018, thirteen companies Lima-Allen County received a combined 18.3-million dollars in contracting dollars. In 2019, only 9-companies received 7.2-million dollars in contracts. PTACs services are free, and you can learn more at http://www.rhodesstate.edu/.