Governor Mike DeWine will be announcing what the state’s next two-year budget will look like on February 1st. Last year, DeWine cut over $770 million from the state operating expenses to offset the expected loss of revenue due to the pandemic. Over half of that amount was cut from K-12 and higher education funding. But according to the Governor’s budget director the state’s sales tax collection was stronger than expected and some of the education funding will be restored.
“We really look at this as our year of recovery,” says DeWine. “Even though the economy is doing OK, we know that we have to crank this up and it will be a budget I think that will help Ohio move to being the premiere place in the Midwest for job creation. The best place in the Midwest to live. But it’s going to be a very forward-looking budget investing in our people.”
DeWine says that the new budget will continue focusing on early childhood education, mental health, and addiction treatment. Ohio’s last budget totaled $69 billion.