LIMA, OH (WLIO)- With March beginning in just 2 days, it is about time for the Annual Irish Day Parade to return to lima!
With the 29th annual parade coming up, the Irish Day Parade committee met Monday Evening to announce this year's grand marshal. The grand marshal for this year's parade will be George Casey, and Casey will be up front leading a parade that has a big importance in his heart.
"My dad came from a really big Irish family. They had 8 boys and 4 girls, and they grew up on North Union. I've been around the Irish community all my life. I've owned Paddy Mac's for 14 years. I stay in the Irish community, so it means a lot to me, like I said, there's so many deserving people out there that deserve this. There's so many good Irish people in Lima, so I'm really humbled," says George Casey, Grand Marshal of the 29th Annual Lima Irish Day Parade.
Not only will Casey be the grand marshal of the Irish Day Parade, but he will also be leading a parade that has rich tradition in Lima and has been a beloved event for many years.
"It's a fun, family-filled day for Downtown Lima. It helps businesses out, especially with the renewal of Downtown Lima. It's wonderful... It is a wonderful, wonderful parade," says Darby Bourk, Co-Chair, Irish Day Parade.
The Irish Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 11th with a 12 PM start time at the intersection of Robb Avenue and Main Street.
If you are interested in participating in the parade, you can call 419-860-0072.