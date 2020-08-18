Small businesses in Allen County still have time to apply for grant money.
The Allen County Small Business Pandemic Assistance Program was put together to provide businesses with 30 or fewer employees with $5,000 in grant money. That adds up to about $200,000 of Allen County's CARES Act funds for the program.
Businesses that are eligible can use the funding for a variety of different expenses: "They can use this money to help with their mortgage with their leases, with their rent payments, with utility payments, with supplies, with payroll - any kind of extras that they need to help get them through this crisis and help their business succeed and make it through to the other side," said Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy.
The office is still accepting applications - they say that they still need about 25 more to receive the money. Small businesses can apply on the county Auditor's website until August 28th, and can contact their office at (419) 223-8520 for more information.