The South side of Lima shows us what community and being a good neighbor is all about.
The Greenfield Heights neighborhood is a close knit community, having generations of different kids grow up in the same welcoming spot of Lima.
On Saturday, they were able to have their first neighborhood event since the pandemic came through and they threw a huge block party. Almost every home down Cedar St. had tables or tents set up, welcoming the whole neighborhood for a cookout.
Many kids who grew up in this neighborhood are back to celebrate the place that shaped them to be the successful people they are today.
Trevor Remy, a professional chef that grew up in Greenfield Heights says, “This neighborhood is one of a kind. You get people from youth into adulthood and growing up raising each other, and I just love being a part of it. There’s nothing like it. I’ve lived a lot of places around the country and when you come to Greenfield Heights, when you come to Cedar Street, there’s just something magical about it.”
Everyone at the block party had something positive to say about where they lived and grew up in Greenfield Heights, and was happy to see everyone in the neighborhood together again.