The community gathered in Lima tonight to hold a vigil for the Late Gregory Cooper who’s murder still goes unsolved.
A portrait of Cooper sat hanging high on the front porch of his old house, and voices could be heard lifting spirits down the whole block. A year ago on this day, the Lima police found Cooper in front of his home with several gunshot wounds that he later died from.
No one was ever found to be the suspect of the shooting, and Cooper’s killer has yet to face justice.
Martrice Smith, cousin of Gregory Cooper says, “We are really out here with a cause. This is his baby brother, and he wants justice, still hurting. His sister is behind me, still hurting. Mom behind me, still hurting, the whole family is still hurting so we are going to continue to come as much as we can until we get justice.”
Jaquavius Cooper, brother of Gregory continues, “My brother was a kind of person that would give you the clothes off of his back. He would give you anything he’s got just to see you smile from frowning, and they took everything away from us.”
The family encourages anyone with any possible information about the shooting to contact the Lima Police department or crime stoppers at 419- 229- STOP.