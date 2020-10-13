Grob Systems gets students thinking about post-grad life with their apprenticeship program

Students at Apollo Career Center are starting to learn about opportunities after graduation.
Grob Systems put on a presentation on their apprenticeship program for students in robotics, CNC technology, electrical systems technology and welding. It's an annual presentation they do as applications are now open for their apprenticeship. It's an opportunity for students to earn a wage while going to school and learning on the job at Grob. One representative of Grob says this should, at the very least, get the students starting to think about what they want to do after graduation.
"Just that, manufacturing is a viable career for a lot of folks," said Dean Kales, training coordinator for Grob. "It's a good clean environment. And there's a lot of opportunities within manufacturing, even beyond Grob."
Grob presents their apprenticeship program to several schools in the area.