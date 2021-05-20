Group aims to promote benefits of potential Birch Solar Farm project

A group aims to promote the benefits of a potential solar farm project in Allen and Auglaize Counties.
The Allen Auglaize Citizens for Reasonable Energy (ACRE) group says the Lightsource BP's potential Birch Solar Farm project would bring a handful of benefits to both counties.
The Birch Solar Farm Project would occupy 1,410 acres in Allen and Auglaize County. The project is anticipated to deliver nearly 600,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually into the local AEP grid.
Opposition has been formed by a group called Against Birch Solar, citing that the proposed project would bring problems such as environmental, space, and noise.
ACRE says that benefits can be found from the project, such as a source of electricity being located in the local area versus having to be pulled from out of Allen and Auglaize counties.
The group also points to increased revenues that the project could bring to both the township and county levels, while also creating jobs.
"The benefits are - one - having electricity generated here right near us, that means our electricity supply will be more stable, it's not going to be coming from miles and miles away," said Michael Wildermuth, a member of ACRE. "We're going to have the electrons flow from the grid right from here... making our grid more stable."
Wildermuth continued, "It is also a national issue because it increases our energy independence we don't have to be so concerned about politics in other parts of the world... we're generating electricity here."
ACRE states that they support those in their neighborhoods who question the project, but also want people who support the project to be heard as well.
More on ACRE can be found on their Facebook Page, as well as contacting them via email at allen.auglaize.coalition@gmail.com.