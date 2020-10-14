A local ministry hosted a fundraising dinner to continue giving back to women in need.
Guiding Light Ministries hosted their 6th annual Evening of Inspiration fundraising dinner Wednesday evening at Forest Park United Methodist Church. People dressed for the theme “the Roaring 20’s meets Old Hollywood”. The event had food that was catered and had current and former residents tell their stories of going through the life skills program. They also held raffles and a silent auction. The ministry would not be possible without the community, and donations will continue their efforts to change lives.
Julianne Burk, the director of Guiding Light Ministries said, “We have a wide range of volunteers from different walks of life throughout this community. I am so grateful. Different churches involved, different groups, different clubs have helped us, so they have really come through.”
Jim Jordan was also in attendance and was the guest speaker of the event.