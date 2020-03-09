Following the excitement of giving birth to a baby, one local couple received a pleasant surprise.
For the fifth year in a row, the Allen County 4-H Club surprised parents Melissa and David Chandler with hand-knit blankets, a hat, and other gifts for their newborn girl Rebecca. This is just the beginning of the 4-H week of gifts for newborn babies. The family is very grateful for the gifts they have received from 4-H club.
David Chandler, Rebecca’s father said, “It’s great, we are going to love all of them. It was very much appreciated to everyone that chipped in and helped out. It’s going to be awesome, we are going to use everything. It’ll be great.”
4-H is a youth development and mentoring organization of children ages eight to eighteen. People who are interested in enrolling their child are encouraged to visit allen.osu.edu.