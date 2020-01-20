The Spencerville Fire Department and two other departments responded to a home fire late Monday morning.
Just before noon, the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a home on N. Canal Street. They were able to put out a fire in the attic. The fire department says the woman who lives there had just left for work. The fire chief says they're leaning towards a hairdryer as the source of the fire, but they'll continue to investigate. No one was hurt and the chief says the home is most likely still live-able after a bit of clean up.