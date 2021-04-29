As the primary election for the Lima mayoral seat approaches, candidates are continuing to spread the word about their campaigns.
Candidate Elizabeth Hardesty set up camp at the shelter off of Cole St. at Faurot Park Thursday night. She invited the community out to enjoy some hot dogs and snacks, and to give people a chance to ask her some questions.
She says that the public asked her to host a meet and greet event to get to know her, and decided to bring them out to a place nostalgic to her.
“Faurot Park has always been my home park," says Hardesty. "My street dead-ends into it so I’ve spent half of my life here playing softball for noon optimist and everything, used to ice skate on the pond back in the day, so it seemed like the perfect place to have it.”
Hardesty says she’s looking forward to election night, which will be next Tuesday May 4th.