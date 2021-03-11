Hardesty officially kicks off campaign for Lima Mayor

The primary election for a new Lima Mayor is less than two months away, and some candidates are still making announcements about their run.
Elizabeth Hardesty officially kicked off her campaign for Mayor of Lima this afternoon. She outlined her plan for office, which focuses on three key points. They include investing in the economy, essential services, and the people. She aims to utilize the parks and rec infrastructure already in place and improve on them. She would also make sure resources to learn trades and earn degrees would be available to young students. One of her biggest goals will focus on the economy.
“Particularly making sure that the people of Lima go back to having jobs, getting a paycheck, becoming homeowners," Hardesty explains. "Everything that consists of having pride in what you do and our community.”
While Hardesty has not held any political office, she sees this as an advantage.
"I think I'm a very unique candidate out of the four of us," she says. "As in I come from a business background and so bringing certain ideas and ways of leadership is very different than working in the government."
Hardesty is running against Sharetta Smith, Autumn Swanson, and Joshua Hayes in the May primary election. The top two candidates will then go on to the November election.