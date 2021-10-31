With the elections just hours away, one Lima mayoral candidate continues to promote her vision of change in the city moving forward.
Elizabeth Hardesty has been going around the city talking to voters about her vision for the mayor’s office. She plans to hire a safety service director to oversee the police and fire departments and to help crack down on the crime and drug problem in Lima.
Hardesty says she will also focus on economic development, by finding ways to strengthen existing small businesses and help make the city an option for other companies to move into.
“Everybody knows that Mayor Berger has been in for 30 years and the city hasn’t really gone up in the last 10 for sure," says Hardesty. "We want to make sure that that doesn’t continue. I don’t bring any of the bias’ in. I’m going to bring something different. I bring a worldly experience, I bring a business background, I have not always been a civil servant collecting a government paycheck.”
Lima voters will decide on November 2nd if Hardesty or Sharetta Smith will be the first female mayor of Lima.