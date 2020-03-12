In response to the order signed by Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine prohibiting large gatherings, the Hardin County Agricultural Society has been forced to cancel the consignment sale scheduled for Saturday, March 14th.
The Hardin County Agricultural Society has been in contact with and consulting state government, local emergency management and public health officials in making this decision.
Individuals who have consigned items must pick their items up no later than Sunday, March 15th. Volunteers will be available to assist in loading until 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday March 13th from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 14th from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Additional information on the virus and preventative measures are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov