Head of Ohio prisons tests positive for COVID-19

The director of Ohio's prison system announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Annette Chambers-Smith is head of the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, which oversees Ohio's 46,000 inmates with nearly 19,000 inmates being tested and just above 5,000 being positive for coronavirus.
Chambers-Smith told staff she received the results Monday after being tested Friday because she wasn't feeling well.
Locally, the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has posted currently that 5 staff and 4 inmates at Allen Oakwood Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19. 3 of the staff members have recovered, 39 inmates are in quarantine, and 2 are isolated.