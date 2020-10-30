Health officials around Ohio are urging people not to let your guard down as COVID-19 cases continue to rise this fall.
Within the last month in Ohio, the number of cases and hospitalization have nearly doubled every two weeks. Health officials are concerned that people have COVID-fatigue and are not social distancing and wearing masks around family and friends, who are outside their immediate household. With colder weather moving in and the holidays just around the corner, people may be more willing to let their guard down.
“We are all going to be delighted to see some relatives and friends that we haven't seen before but we need to understand the way which we celebrate has to change,” says Dr. Rick Lofgren, Head of UC Health in Cincinnati “If you're going to bring people in your into your environment to have to maintain social distancing and you have to maintain the masking and all those things that we know that work and are effective as we move forward.”
Lofgren says the standards still work the best, sanitize surfaces, social distancing, and wearing a mask when you are around other people.