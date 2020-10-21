Lima city officials and Allen Public Health are urging residents to think before they head out to celebrate Halloween this year.
Both are saying that the “traditional” way of celebrating with door to door trick or treating is high risk now due to COVID-19 and the rising numbers of cases. Planning ahead is the best way to be prepared for beggars’ night so the whole family knows what to expect.
Public Works Deputy Director Ric Stolly had this to say, “Do everything you can to promote safety in and among the people you’re going out with. It will help settle the spread. It will help keep the spread down. That’s what this is all about. We want it to be a safe opportunity for kids to be out and about.”
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn adds, “If you choose to participate in Trick or Treat, they need to consider is it low risk? That would be, are there small groups of people, is there enough space that you can keep your household separate from other households?”
Both say be cautious and follow COVID guidelines. The Lima Police Department is offering 5 drive-thru candy pickup stations around the community for a safe alternative to door to door Trick-or-Treating. Locations are on the flyer below: