Health officials working to get vaccinations to everyone

In taking a closer look at the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations in Allen County the presence of health disparities is being seen and that is causing concern with local health officials.
Out of the nearly 11% of Allen County residents getting their first dose of vaccine just over 10% are white and only 4.23% are African American. Local vaccine providers are working to develop strategies to address the concern.
Allen County Public Health Director of Prevention and Health Services explains, “We’re seeking input from many community leaders. Both the hospitals and Health Partners of Western Ohio and the health department have held meetings and conversations trying to strategize. And as the supply of vaccine increases, we will be deliberately working to raise the percentage in the African American population.”
Gough says they are concerned with health disparities that exist with the rural population as well. She encourages people to get information about the vaccines from reliable sources to make their decision.