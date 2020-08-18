The long-anticipated announcement is made. Gov. Mike DeWine says contact sports can go on this fall.
DeWine says a health order will be made regarding sports, but it hasn't been made available yet. It will go up on coronavirus.ohio.gov. What we do know is schools can play sports this fall or have the option to play in the spring. The only spectators allowed will be family members or those close to the athlete. DeWine also says things like marching band and similar groups can attend and have their family members there, as well. But a lot of the decisions will be left up to the schools including if they play sports at all.
"Well, our hope is that the coaches will use this as an opportunity to focus on helping these young people understand what really is at stake," said DeWine. "And that if they're going to be able to play, that they're going to have to do everything can to keep COVID out of their team."
DeWine says the issue of liability may be addressed by the legislature in the near future.