Ohio’s governor and general assembly continue to be at odds over health orders and who should have final say about them. The Ohio House and Senate passed legislation that would give them votes to end or modify health orders issued by the governor and the Ohio Department of Health. Plus, they could also vote to extend them or end states of emergency. Governor Mike DeWine was in discussion with state lawmakers about coming up with a compromise to this bill. He still hopes that a compromise can be made. But he calls the current version unconstitutional and will veto it.
“Not so much for me certainly, because we are coming out of this,” adds DeWine. “But I am very concerned about the future, I am very concerned about a future governor and health departments around the state not having the tools they need to keep the people of the state safe.”
The Ohio House and Senate say they have the votes to overturn the governor’s veto on this bill.