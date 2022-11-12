Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County is giving local families the opportunity to stay educated about their health. They will be hosting their Healthy Families Expo for the fifth year in a row on November 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic and Convention Center in Downtown Lima. This year is sponsored by Mercy Health. They have two special guests, one being Santa and his reindeer all the way from North Pole. Who families can get pictures with and Stedic Music, who will be providing all who attend with live entertainment.
"We really feel it’s important to not only have a lot of educational opportunities for families, but also to combine that with free activities. A lot of the time it’s really easy for us to get focused on having free fun, but we also want to bring that educational component in,” says Kayla Monfort, Co-Director of Activate Allen County. “The opportunity to sign up for a WIC if you need it, Help-Me-Grow, the Cribs for Kids program, Allen County Public Health will be on hand, Mercy Health will of course be there, that’s just to name a few."
Families who attend can experience face painting, inflatables, superheroes, and more. Plus, the first 130 children to attend will receive a free t-shirt. Make sure you bring out your family and get a healthy start to this holiday season while having a bit of fun.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.