Healthy Love 365 held another event this week to bring voices to male survivors of sexual assault and to address sexual violence.
Allen County Crime Victim Services and Healthy Love 365 hosted an event with Engaging Men Coordinator Jayvon Howard to discuss with the community male survivors of sexual violence. The event was open to the public where they could ask question to Howard about how to engage and give power to the voices of men who have been survivors of sexual violence, particularly black men, as well as the importance of engaging men in the anti-violence movement.
Howard, Engaging Men Coordinator for the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence said, “When we think about sexual violence we often think about the perpetrator being male and the survivor being a woman. Even though we see that that is more likely and more often to be the case violence does not know any gender, does not know any race, does not know any class, does not know any particular demographic, so we are trying to uplift and make sure we are centering the voices of male survivors.”
You can find more about the coalition on their website, oaesv.org.