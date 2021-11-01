Healthy Love 365 kicked off their week of events with some dance and exercise.

Healthy Love 365 Week kicks of with dance program2.jpg

Crime Victim Services began Healthy Love 365 in 2017 along with several organizations and faith communities to host a series of community events during the week. The events would revolve around reducing relationship violence and promote healthy, loving relationships with ourselves and across the community. Tonight’s event was Mixxedfit, a dance class that focuses on cardio through dancing to promote exercise.

Carla Thompson, Violence Prevention Coordinator for Allen County Crime Victim Services said, “We know that mental and physical health contribute to our individual happiness and so we were just really excited to start it off this way with exercise class and then we’ve got other events coming up over the course of the week.”

Healthy Love 365 Week kicks of with dance program.jpg

The next event will be a community listening circle at the Lima YWCA Resource Center.

