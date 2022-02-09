Luncheon being held to help bring awareness of heart attack symptoms in women

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, along with local health officials, announced a heart month awareness luncheon to bring women together to learn about this silent killer. The American Heart Association reports that heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds making it the number one killer of women. This “Lima Women have Heart” luncheon is designed to bring women, health professionals, and heart disease survivors together to educate, learn and support one another.
Chairperson Linda Chartrand adds, “Learn about heart health from local experts because we’re more than likely to be treated locally and it’s always good to know what’s available to us in our own city and to hear about the latest treatments.”
Mercy Health Lima Director of Government and Community affairs Beth Keehn adds, “In addition to having some really great panelists talking about prevention and treatment and all the things we need to know, we’re also going to hear from a friend, a colleague, somebody who we run around with in town who’s experienced a heart attack. But the signs and symptoms were nothing like you would have ever heard on social media. So, we’re going to get to hear her story and how she really got to the bottom of what was causing her pain.”
The luncheon is Friday, February 25th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Lima City Club. Tickets are ten dollars, and you can purchase them on the City of Lima’s Facebook page. The event is sponsored by the City of Lima in partnership with Mercy Health Saint Rita’s Medical Center, Lima Memorial Health System, Health Partners of Western Ohio, ArtSpace/Lima, and the Lima Women’s Leadership Collective.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.