Heartland Image Summer Camp to promote positive influencing on social media

They have been teaching students the art of filmmaking for seven years and have always listened to the students and what they are interested in for summer camp.
The Heartland Image Foundation is taking a step into social media to meet the kids' request to become “Influencers”. This year’s camp will be focused on responsible messaging through YouTube and other media. They will focus on defining an idea, stating a mission, and what to say. They will even create their own page with the help of the Heartland Team.
Nick Kellis Heartland Image President says, “We’ve got a YouTube influencer who’s established himself and he’s getting swag, he’s monetized, and he’s a good guy who’s going to teach you the right way to do it. And that’s his thing, is let’s just learn a few guidelines and let’s get to work. Let’s have some fun and become responsible influencers.”
The camp is designed for 6th through 12th-grade students and is free in part to a grant from the Allen County Metropolitan Development Corporation. The first workshop is scheduled for June 24th. To find out more about the “Generation Influencers” summer camp you can check out the Heartland Image Foundation Facebook page.
