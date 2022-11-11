LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Kids may dream about becoming the next doctor, astronaut, or even a meteorologist; however, for those dreams to become a reality, there is one important ingredient for success: real life inspiration.

That was the case Friday afternoon at Heir Force Community School in Lima. The students participated in a hands-on STEM workshop with engineers from Proctor and Gamble. The focus of Friday's workshop revolved around electricity through the construction of integrated circuits while considering the physical concepts of resistors, capacitors, and Ohm's Law to produce light and electricity. With real-life exposure to the electrical concepts of physics, organizers and school officials strive to spark that light of inspiration in STEM for these students.

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!