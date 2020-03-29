When 5th Ward Lima Councilman Jamie Dixon saw what actor Tyler Perry was doing on social media to spread positivity, he couldn’t help but follow along and get the whole community involved.
Tyler Perry started the "#HesGotTheWholeWorldInHisHandsChallenge”with a goal to spread joy. Challenging his friends and peers to join him, Perry posted to Facebook a video of him singing the spiritual song. Now, Dixon wants Lima to join in on this challenge.
Dixon says, “The one word that stands out in 'community' is ‘unity,’ and so no matter how things may be going in the world, what the news may say, what our president says, no matter what’s going on in local politics, that at the end of the day, He has the whole world in his hands.”
Dixon is encouraging everyone to send in a video of themselves singing a verse or the whole song of “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” and you don’t need to have a beautiful voice to spread positivity.
“We’re not looking at vocal ability," says Dixon. "We’re just looking at a positive message, so no matter your age, your color, your sex, your national origin, or your language barrier! You can sign language it, we’ll put that in the message, because at the end of the day we want to reach all, teach all, and spread a positive message to all.”
To help show the world that we are #LimaStong, Dixon says that you can send him your video on Facebook, or email it to him at jamie.dixon@cityhall.lima.oh.us.