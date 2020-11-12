Help Grow offers pregnancy & parenting support services

Having children doesn’t come with instructions but Help Me Grow of Allen County is there to help.
The program can help new parents from conception to your child being 3 years old. They are reaching out to the community with their pregnancy and parenting support services. They realize that some new mothers have spent most of their pregnancy under COVID restrictions facing additional stress. They are encouraging them to take advantage of their services.
Marianne Pohlmann with Help Me Grow Marketing Outreach explains, “Being pregnant is hard pandemic aside but right now during this time where people have housing insecurity, economic instability possibilities, all of that causes such incredible stress and anxiety. Help Me Grow is here to help connect pregnant moms and young families to different types of services.”
You can find out more at www.helpmegrow.org