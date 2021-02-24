A professor from John Hopkins School of Public Health says the United States could develop herd immunity in April. Doctor Marty Makary had an article published in the Wall Street Journal claiming that more people have gotten COVID-19 than got tested and developed a natural immunity to the disease. Add that to more people getting the vaccine, he says the country could reach herd immunity before Summer. Medical experts are skeptical about the aggressive timetable. Officials at the Ohio Department of Health says we are seeing encouraging signs and the impact of vaccines. But this Spring could be too early to let our guard down.
“It’s clear that immunity in our country is improving,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “That immunity is having an impact on the severity of illness, on the number of deaths, hospitalizations, ect. But it is also clear the virus is changing that we have a real risk if we are short sighted if we declare victory to early.”
Governor Mike DeWine said this week, that Ohio will be hopefully ramping up vaccine distribution in March to getting us closer to returning back to normal.