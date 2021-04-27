Eleven high school students from the local area were recognized for their musical talent by the Kiwanis Club of Lima.
On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Lima held their annual music awards luncheon at the Masonic Lodge located at 2165 North Cole Street.
During the ceremony, students from different area high schools were recognized for their musical talents. Their own band directors presented each student with the John Phillip Sousa Award, and shared why their student deserved the honor.
The following students received awards:
- Michaela Cosart (Allen East)
- Elizabeth Wright (Bluffton)
- Emily Dienstberger (Delphos Jefferson)
- Thomas Williamson (Elida)
- Myka Campbell (Liberty Christian)
- Emma DeLong (Lima Central Catholic)
- Noah Phillips (Lima Senior)
- Jason Dove (Perry)
- Alecia Carpenter (Shawnee)
- Trace Wilson (Spencerville)
- Lindsey Stump (Temple Christian)
The Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship was also awarded to Noah Phillips of Lima Senior High School. Phillips will be attended the Berklee School of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.