Allen County’s woodland gem Kendrick Woods was explored today with the help of a local naturalist. People bundled up and tied down their hiking boots for the annual New Years hike.
For the past couple of years, the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District has been hosting New Year hikes hoping people start off the year on the right foot. Naturalist Dan Hodges says that it’s a great way to unwind and recharge.
“Get out of the house, put the stress of the holidays behind us, get a head start on our resolutions and try to connect with the natural world," says Hodges. "Especially in the winter time, we’re stuck in our little boxes, and our house, and our cars, and our offices. It’s really important to get out a little bit and these hikes help you do that.”
During the hike, Hodges stopped along the way to teach the group of hikers a thing or two. They were handed out small magnifying glasses to get a closer look at nature. At one point, the hikers were told to stand completely silent and still to take in all of the beautiful sounds of the natural world.
Of course, tea and hot chocolate were provided for hikers to warm up with.