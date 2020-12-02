Historic Women Suffrage Movement Marker placed in Lima Town Square

It has been 100 years since women got the right to vote and today a Lima woman was recognized for her efforts in the suffrage movement.
Members of the Lima League of Women Voters and local officials unveiled a historic marker honoring Bessie Crayton, President of the Political Equality Club, which later became the League of Women Voters. Crayton organized a parade of 1,500 supporters of women’s suffrage who marched through Lima on October 20th, 1914. You can view the marker in Lima’s Town Square in front of the City Building.